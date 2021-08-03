Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

FIIL CC2 Wireless Earbuds Review

By Christopher Harper
maketecheasier.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe wireless audio market is fraught with competition, but the FIIL CC2 Wireless Earbuds still stick out due to their competitive pricing, advertised features, and sleek aesthetic. Do these wireless earbuds live up to the hype, or do they fall short of the finish line? It’s time to dive in and find out in this detailed review.

www.maketecheasier.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Earbuds#Fiil#Usb C#Leds#Settings#Ota#Full Control Mode
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
Related
Cell PhonesZDNet

iPhone 13 will get the feature that everyone wants

What does everyone want from the upcoming iPhone 13? Better camera? Faster processor? A thinner design?. What most iPhone owners want to see from a new iPhone is better battery life. And the iPhone 13 might deliver that in a big way. The rumor mill has been suggesting for some...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Best cheap Sony WH-1000XM4 headphone deals for July 2021

It’s no secret the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones are among the most powerful and popular on the market. As our reviewer wrote in the Digital Trends Sony WH-1000XM4 review, “Though not exactly affordable, the WH-1000XM4 sit at the top of the wireless headphone market, and they’re worth every penny.” If you’re searching for the best cheap Sony WH-1000XM4 headphone deals, we have scoured the online marketplaces to find the best sales available today.
Cell Phonesmaketecheasier.com

How to Hard Reset Your iPhone and iPad

Sometimes your iPhone or iPad may start to act funny, such as running slow or freezing up. If this ever happens to you, there’s an easy solution that usually takes care of the problem right away. That solution is simply to perform a hard reset on your iPhone or iPad. Here we show you how to hard reset with and without a home button.
ElectronicsPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Oppo’s Enco Free2 earbuds and a 45w wireless charger arrive in the UK

Chinese manufacturer Oppo has officially launched its Enco Free2 earbuds and new AirVOOC Wireless charger in the UK. The £89 Enco Free2 earbuds are of the true wireless variety, as made popular by Apple’s all conquering AirPods. The earbuds include 10mm drivers tuned by Danish Hi-Fi company Dynamo, a IP54 water-resistance rating and offer an impressive 30 hours’ worth of battery life when combined with the charging case.
ElectronicsTechRadar

Quick – some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy today are on sale

Sennheiser is currently giving shoppers a 30% discount on its impressive Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds at both Amazon US and Amazon UK. That means you can save $80 in the US, with the Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds down to just $219, and in the UK you can save £82 (now just £196). The Momentum True Wireless 2 are among the best wireless earbuds you can buy, so they more than live up to their price tag, especially considering the big savings available. (Not in the UK or US? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)
ElectronicsCNET

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro drop to $85 ahead of Galaxy Unpacked event

While Samsung has yet to reveal everything that will be announced at its Galaxy Unpacked event next week, the leaks have pointed to quite a bit of fun. And if you're the kind of person who wants the latest and greatest, it's going to be a great show with preorders likely following. But if you're a deal hunter, Samsung has something to excite you right now. The popular Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless earbuds, which our own David Carnoy reviewed earlier this year, are currently available in refurbished form for less than half of their normal price at Best Buy.
Electronicstechbargains.com

Monster Mission V1 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds $30.59

Amazon has the Monster Mission V1 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds (Gray) for a low $30.59 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "DB5KVBLY" (Exp Soon). This normally sells for $68, so you save 55% off list price. Bluetooth 5.0 with dual-channel transmission. 48ms Ultra low-latency connection. RGB lighting with...
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Anker Soundcore Life P2 wireless earbuds have 4 microphones and cVc 8.0 noise reduction

Complete your WFH setup with the Anker Soundcore Life P2 wireless earbuds. These stylish earbuds boast 2 microphones in each earbud with beamforming noise reduction along with cVc 8.0 technology. What’s more, the microphones enhance voice pick up and eliminate background noises, so it’s great for home offices. Moreover, graphene drivers provide music with a wide soundstage, and the BassUp technology heightens bass by up to 43%. Additionally, you get up to 7 hours of listening from a single charge and up to 40 hours with the charging case. In fact, you can even get an extra hour of playtime after just a 10-minute charge. Moreover, Bluetooth 5.0 ensures a strong connection between the Life P2 and your device. Furthermore, you get a secure, satisfying fit in just 3 steps. Finally, with a waterproof rating of IPX7, these earphones stand up to sweat, rain, and water.
ElectronicsPhone Arena

A first look at the new Bose wireless noise-cancelling headset

A newly published FCC certification has revealed Bose's most recent creation in the realm of wireless headsets. Rather than a new series, this latest and greatest headset by one of the top audio brands in the world goes by the name of Bose QuietComfort 45, and is a refresher to the older QuietComfort series, and a successor to the rather popular QuietComfort 35.
Electronicswhathifi.com

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones drop to lowest ever price at Best Buy

Some of the best wireless headphones have dropped in price again, just weeks after the Prime Day deals. The Sony WH-1000XM3 dropped to $229 about a month ago, and have now sunk even lower, to their lowest ever price, in fact. They're now just $169 at Best Buy – that's a saving of $180, making them better than half price.
ElectronicsPosted by
Rolling Stone

This Musician-Approved Brand’s True Wireless Earbuds Are Finally Under $100

Anyone who’s living with a roommate and working from home, or who likes to listen to music wherever they go knows how important it is to own a pair of high-tech earbuds. If you’re shopping for a new, budget-friendly pair of earbuds, listen up: Sennheiser’s CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds are marked down right now to just $99 on Amazon — the lowest price we’ve seen recently for these top-rated buds. If you buy these earbuds at full price, you’ll pay the retail rate of $199.95, but you can get the in-ear headphones for a 50 percent discount (that’s an almost...

Comments / 0

Community Policy