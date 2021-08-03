FIIL CC2 Wireless Earbuds Review

Complete your WFH setup with the Anker Soundcore Life P2 wireless earbuds. These stylish earbuds boast 2 microphones in each earbud with beamforming noise reduction along with cVc 8.0 technology. What’s more, the microphones enhance voice pick up and eliminate background noises, so it’s great for home offices. Moreover, graphene drivers provide music with a wide soundstage, and the BassUp technology heightens bass by up to 43%. Additionally, you get up to 7 hours of listening from a single charge and up to 40 hours with the charging case. In fact, you can even get an extra hour of playtime after just a 10-minute charge. Moreover, Bluetooth 5.0 ensures a strong connection between the Life P2 and your device. Furthermore, you get a secure, satisfying fit in just 3 steps. Finally, with a waterproof rating of IPX7, these earphones stand up to sweat, rain, and water.