It's going to be another big season for any deer permits. Hunters planning to hit the woods for deer can drastically increase their chances of having venison in the freezer. It will be another record setting year for any deer permits. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife will issue 153,910 any deer permits for the upcoming deer season. The number of permits is up 44,020 from last year, when 109,890 permits were issued. 68,145 permits were issued in 2019.