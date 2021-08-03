Biden to announce new eviction ban due to COVID spread

At the last minute, late on Tuesday afternoon, an impending mass homelessness crisis was averted. For now. Maybe. It might be a misnomer to say it happened at “the last minute” when it was nearly three days after the last minute. Either way, on Tuesday evening, August 3, Chuck Schumer announced a thirteenth-hour extension of the eviction moratorium that expired on July 31, threatening to put millions of Americans out on the street just as COVID-19’s fourth wave ramps up. Schumer and his cohort quickly crowed about securing a replacement, set to last for 60 days and cover 90% of the country’s renters. To be clear, it is a fantastic outcome, but any celebration around it should be tempered by the fact that Democrats nearly failed to avert a crisis of their own making. After all, even though a June 29 Supreme Court ruling on the matter announced exactly when the moratorium would expire, only in the dwindling days of July did Democrats publicly push for doing anything about it. (“Really, we only learned about this yesterday,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi dubiously claimed on July 30, as the imminent expiration appeared inevitable.) Before progressive Missouri Representative Cori Bush camped out on the Capitol steps in protest, helping inspire massive support, it seemed as though the official position of Democrats was: “We’d sure like to do something about this problem, but we can’t—and it’s not our fault.”