apply(meetup) – The ML Data Engineering Summit

geekwire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApply(meetup) is a free virtual interactive event on data engineering for applied machine learning. It is geared for data and ML teams to discuss the practical data engineering challenges faced when building ML for the real world. Participants will share best practice development patterns, tools of choice, and emerging architectures they use to successfully build and manage production ML applications. Everything is on the table, from managing labeling pipelines, to transforming features in real-time, and serving at scale.

#Engineering#Meetup#Pipelines
