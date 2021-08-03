apply(meetup) – The ML Data Engineering Summit

Click to learn more about author Assaf Egozi. Modern organizations house a growing number of “citizen data analysts.” These individuals hold a wide range of positions in the enterprise, from executive and business roles through to data, business, operations, marketing, and sales analyst roles. They work across a wide range of functions, striving to improve insights into an organization’s products or services, better understand customer requirements, identify competitive threats and market opportunities, optimize resources, or drive other process efficiencies. But the one thing that they all have in common is the need to use data as a core part of their business workflows and decision-making processes.