What a $250 billion tech bill currently in Congress might mean in Missouri

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country and health officials urge vaccination to stop virus spread, businesses are taking an increasingly assertive stance in encouraging employees to get their shots. A growing number of employers have instituted vaccine mandates, but others have achieved high rates of vaccination among their workforce using other tactics. Businesses across Missouri have seen success inoculating their workers through incentive programs, vaccination clinics and strong communication with employees. Some business leaders have taken it upon themselves to create a workplace culture supportive of vaccination. Said the CEO of one Missouri company: “I have to lead from the front.” In Kansas City, Mayor Quinton Lucas took a leading role in criticizing a lawsuit filed against his city’s new mask order. The city adopted the mandate this week, and the state attorney general’s office has filed a lawsuit in response. Plus, the field for Missouri’s 2022 U.S. Senate race continues to grow. U.S. Rep. Billy Long, a Republican from southwest Missouri, announced his intention to seek the seat being vacated by Sen. Roy Blunt.