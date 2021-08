Reagor is dealing with lower-body tightness and was limited at Wednesday's practice, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports. With the 2020 first-round pick being a limited participant on the first day of camp, the Eagles trotted out DeVonta Smith and Travis Fulgham as their starting wide receivers, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports. Smith, the Heisman Trophy winner and 10th overall pick in the draft, is a good bet to stay in the lineup for Week 1, while Fulgham may lose his spot as soon as Reagor is deemed healthy. Granted, it isn't a great sign that Reagor is already missing practice reps as he looks to rebound from a disappointing rookie season in which he missed five games.