Nintendo Switch gets lit in October: Ori, Metroid Dread, Super Monkey Ball

By Chris Burns
 4 days ago
The month of October, 2021 is a magical time for Nintendo Switch gamers. In that month, a wide variety of different sorts of games will launch. In that month, a set of top-tier exciting games will launch. In the month of October in the year 2021, Nintendo Switch will be the console to have if you’re all about the most awesome oddities and AAA games in the gaming universe.

Before we begin here, know now that not every title we’re talking about will be an absolute gem. There are some games that look great that might not turn out so hot. There are some games that you might not expect to enjoy that’ll turn into the most awesome surprise of the year for you, the Nintendo Switch gamer. Look and see, and keep an open mind as you do so.

Early October

Right away on October 1, 2021, Nintendo Switch gets the soccer game FIFA 22: Legacy Edition. That’s the sort of game you play and keep playing if you’ve played all previous releases. It’s more like a lifestyle than it is a game that you jump in on and expect improvements from past generations.

The game Exophobia launches on October 5 as a retro-inspired first person shooter (FPS) with so very many pixels. That same day, October 5, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania launches! This is another game where you’ll get max enjoyment if you’ve had a great time with any previous Super Monkey Ball installment.

Maybe the biggest game launch of the month is Metroid Dread! This is the “first new 2D Metroid story in 19 years.” The story of Samus Aran starts after the previous most recent title, Metroid Fusion! This game launched on October 8, 2021.

Closer to mid-October

On October 12, 2021 we’ll get Ori: The Collection. This game collects some of the most beautiful and beautifully simple games made in the past couple of decades in a single title. One buy, all the gameplay.

One of the most deceptively bland titles in the universe sits atop one of the most interesting set of mini-games. The title is “Time Management Game Collection,” and the release date is October 12, 2021, same as Ori. Six different Time Management games appear in one single title here – for many, many hours of gameplay.

For the Kids

If you’re looking for a way to occupy a child with a new game for Nintendo Switch, look to October 22, 2021. On that day, “My Friend Peppa Pig” will be released. Three days later, another release should fit the same situation: The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf. Then again on October 29, children rejoice as Nintendo Switch gets the game PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night.

Mario on the tail end

On October 29, 2021 we get Mario Party Superstars. This is a bit of an expansion, a bit of a reboot, and definitely a stand-alone game if you like. If you’ve never played a Mario Party game before, this is a good place to start.

It’ll be sold for the full price of a standard game, so it’s not just a sort of add-on to the Mario Party you’ve played before. This game has “100 Classic minigames” that’ll return from the Nintendo 64 and Nintendo GameCube games “and more.” There’ll be 5 Classic boards from Nintendo 64 Mario party games, too. Take a peek at the timeline below for more tips on what’s coming next!

