Amon Ra-St. Brown Gets Scrappy With Lions Rookie During First Padded Practice

By Claudette Montana Pattison
AllTrojans
AllTrojans
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IhqwV_0bGhVCN800

Former USC wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has entered his first camp with the Detroit Lions, and looks to make his mark with the team as a rookie. Detroit has officially started padded practices during training camp, which means there is plenty of intensity and aggression out on the football field.

On his first day of padded practice, St. Brown was involved in a 'fight' with cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu. This followed head coach Dan Campbell's Tuesday statement which explained that the goal of the first padded practice was for his team to not brawl.

Sports Illustrated's All Lions reported:

"Campbell explained, “I want to see these guys compete. I want to see the guys get to the point where it’s almost an all-out brawl but there isn’t one.” Well, it did not take all that long, as rookie wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown and cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu went at it during two separate portions of practice on Tuesday. During a special teams drill, St. Brown clearly beat out Melifonwu in the drill and in the altercation, as the ex-Trojans wideout sent the rookie defensive back flying by. Later on though, in a one-on-one drill, Melifonwu gave an extra strong push to St. Brown that was clearly in retaliation from earlier."

NFL insider Chris Burke also tweeted his observations from the interaction between the two rookies.

Both players enter their rookie year with the Lions and are fighting to earn minutes ahead of the 2021 NFL season. Even though the pair play opposite positions on the field, they are both looking to earn a consistent role this season, which comes with being highly competitive.

St. Brown was drafted by Detroit in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft with pick No. 112. Melifonwu, the Syracuse defensive back was drafted in round three as the No. 101 pick overall.

