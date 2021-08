Summer travel demand continues to surge but will eventually decline as the leisure travel season comes to end as Fall is right around the corner. Several major countries that are usually tourist hotspots eased entry restrictions to reopen their borders and alleviated visitation and tourism limitations. In response, many carriers resumed long-haul operations and returned widebody aircraft to service. However, the severe effects of the Covid-19 ordeal loom in Australia causing domestic border closures to remain in place and international, long-haul flights to be limited. As a result, Qantas – the country’s flag carrier – expects to stand down 2,500 employees within the company’s group.