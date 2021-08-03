Cancel
Report: DeMar DeRozan joining Bulls after sign-and-trade with Spurs

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeteran guard DeMar DeRozan is reportedly joining the Chicago Bulls after a sign and trade with his former team, the San Antonio Spurs. As part of the agreement, DeRozan will sign a new three-year contract worth more than $85 million, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. In return, the Bulls are sending big man Thaddeus Young, forward Al-Farouq Aminu, a first round pick in 2025 and two second round picks to the Spurs, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

