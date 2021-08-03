Guitar Program Launched for Franklin Veterans “Tune It Out” Will Support Franklin Veterans’ Mental Health

CONOVER, N.C. (WBTV) - The family of a Marine who committed suicide in 2014 has organized a 5K/10K run to bring awareness to the mental health of veterans. “My son, David West, committed suicide on October 21, 2014,” wrote Peter West. “The sadness of late has been the number of suicides that seem to be taking place. Maybe I am hypersensitive to those stories but there seem to be more. David was a Lance Corporal in the United States Marine Corp. David’s commanding officer commented recently of three Marines committing suicide within three years of David’s. This needs to stop!”