Guitar Program Launched for Franklin Veterans “Tune It Out” Will Support Franklin Veterans’ Mental Health
Thanks to an idea sparked by Franklin’s Board of Health Director, Cathleen Liberty, Franklin veterans will soon be able to take advantage of a program aimed at improving their mental health as well as their musical abilities. Liberty was inspired to initiate the program from a national program, Guitars 4 Vets. She approached the Franklin Veterans Services office with the idea, and “Tune It Out,” a program that will provide free guitar lessons to local veterans, was launched.www.franklintownnews.com
Comments / 0