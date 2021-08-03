Froedtert Health: Staff COVID vaccinations required by Nov. 1

MILWAUKEE - Froedtert Health announced on Tuesday, Aug. 3 that it is requiring staff and providers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1. This includes Froedtert & MCW Holy Family staff and all vendors, students, volunteers and others employed by or for Froedtert Health. Officials at Froedtert say they are joining "many other health systems around southeast Wisconsin and the U.S. that have made vaccination a condition of employment."