Milwaukee, WI

Froedtert Health: Staff COVID vaccinations required by Nov. 1

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE - Froedtert Health announced on Tuesday, Aug. 3 that it is requiring staff and providers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1. This includes Froedtert & MCW Holy Family staff and all vendors, students, volunteers and others employed by or for Froedtert Health. Officials at Froedtert say they are joining "many other health systems around southeast Wisconsin and the U.S. that have made vaccination a condition of employment."

