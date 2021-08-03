Kudos to Water Line Maintenance Crew, Utilities Department
To: Water Line Maintenance Crew, Utilities Department. Jill Gottlieb called to express her thanks and send a kudos out to the crew that came out on Saturday to replace a fire hydrant that had been damaged. Jill said she talked to Ron Borunda on Thursday and by Saturday a crew was out there replacing the damaged hydrant. She was extremely grateful with the response from Ron and the work of the crew. Great job!
