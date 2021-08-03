UK Reportedly To Shelve ‘Amber-Watch’ List

The UK government announced that from 4 am Sunday 8 August, the fully vaccinated amber rules will apply to France. Joss Croft, CEO, UKinbound said “We are pleased to see France moved back to amber status and the amber plus list scrapped, however in a recurring Government theme, this is too little too late and is unlikely to have a meaningful impact on the fast-disappearing summer business so critical to many. The French inbound tourism market is incredibly valuable to the UK’s economy, worth £1.39bn in exports for our country annually, and we are none the less looking forward to welcoming back vaccinated French visitors in the coming months. This change does at least mean that vaccinated visitors from Netherlands, Germany and mainland Europe will now be able to travel through France by car and by coach and no longer have to quarantine in the UK on arrival.