Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Curis: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By Luther Turmelle
New Haven Register
 2 days ago

LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) _ Curis Inc. (CRIS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.8 million in its second quarter. The Lexington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. The drug developer posted revenue of $2.3 million in the period. Curis shares have decreased 15% since...

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Ap#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

-$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.91) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.10) and the highest is ($0.79). AMC Entertainment posted earnings of ($5.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.
Financial ReportsNew Haven Register

Geospace Technologies: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Geospace Technologies Corp. (GEOS) on Thursday reported a loss of $787,000 in its fiscal third quarter. The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. The maker of seismic instruments and equipment posted revenue of $23.1 million in the period. Geospace Technologies shares...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for ProSight Global, Inc. (NYSE:PROS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ProSight Global, Inc. (NYSE:PROS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ProSight Global’s earnings. ProSight Global reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.
StocksBusiness Insider

Analyst Ratings For Eaton Corp

Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 11 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Eaton Corp evaluate the company at an average price target of $166.36 with a high of $187.00 and a low of $148.00.
Financial ReportsPosted by
MarketWatch

CVS Health tops Q2 earnings estimates and raises guidance

CVS Health Corp. posted earnings that topped estimates Wednesday and again raised its guidance. Woonsocket, RI.-based CVS posted net income of $2.791 billion, or $2.10 a share, for the quarter, down from $2.986 billion, or $2.26 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $2.42, ahead of the $2.07 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $72.6 billion from $65.3 billion to also beat the $70.2 billion FactSet consensus. Front store same-store sales rose 12.0% and pharmacy same-store sales were up 12.4%. The company administered more than 6 million COVID-19 tests in the quarter and nearly 18 million vaccines across the U.S. CVS is raising its full-year guidance and now expects EPS to range from $6.35 to $6.45, up from earlier guidance of $6.24 to $6.36. It expects adjusted EPS to range from $7.70 to $7.80, up from prior guidance of $7.56 to $7.68. Shares were up 0.6% premarket and have gained 23% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17.8%.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

AmerisourceBergen's stock set to rally after profit and revenue beats, raised outlook

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. were indicated up nearly 2% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the drug and health care products delivery company reported fiscal third-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations and raised its full-year outlook, amid increased sales of specialty product, including COVID-19 treatments. Net income for the quarter to June 30 was $292.1 million, or $1.40 a share, after $289.4 million, or $1.41 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of $2.16 beat the FactSet consensus of $2.04. Revenue rose 17.7% to $53.41 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $52.16 billion, as pharmaceutical distribution services sales increased 13.2% to $49.3 billion and other revenue grew 128.0% to $4.1 billion. For fiscal 2021, the company raised its adjusted EPS guidance range to $9.15 to $9.30 from $8.90 to $9.10. The stock has rallied 26.5% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17.8%.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.720-$0.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity Residential also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.850-$2.950 EPS. EQR traded up $0.42 on...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60 to $3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.73. Exelon also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.600-$3.000 EPS. Several research analysts recently issued...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

WEC Energy's (WEC) Q2 Earnings Beat Mark, Revenues Rise Y/Y

WEC Energy Group (. WEC - Free Report) delivered second-quarter 2021 earnings per share of 87 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 79 cents by 10.1%. Also, the bottom line improved 14.5% from the year-ago quarter’s 76 cents per share. Results benefited from recovering economy, operating efficiency and...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Increased by Analyst

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Terex (NYSE:TEX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.850-$3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.77 billion.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

EARNINGS SUMMARY: Details of Curis Inc Q2 Earnings Report

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Curis Inc (CRIS):. -Earnings: -$10.84 million in Q2 vs. -$6.71 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.12 in Q2 vs. -$0.17 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected -$0.11 per share -Revenue: $2.29 million in Q2 vs. $2.36 million in the same period last year.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. ONE Gas updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.680-$3.920 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.68-3.92 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.07). MEI Pharma reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 207.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

Comments / 0

Community Policy