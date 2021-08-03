The Turnout review: Megan Abbott explores the dark side of ballet in captivating thriller

After the tempered (though pleasurable) fantasy of Pat Pitsenberger’s (Udo Kier) final performance, to an empty throng on a spacious stage, is cut short, the retired hairdresser is sent back to his banal existence in a retirement home, the ordinariness of his life soundtracked by Judy Garland. For a film that lets its score (by Chris Stephens) and needledrops do a lot of heavy lifting, Swan Song’s use of Garland is one of its more apt and precise moments: Director Todd Stephens frames Kier in the reflection of an old, square and black TV screen, his image slightly distorted by the curvature of the glass. The audience applauds, and it’s nice to imagine it all being for Pat, who we don’t know well. And it’s not exactly inaccurate that it is: It’s “The Man That Got Away” from Judy at Carnegie Hall, her landmark performance captured in April 1961, towards the end of her career and at the precipice of when Judy would be a delineator between gay subculture’s past, present and future.