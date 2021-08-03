$27.85 for a Sam Adams Summer Ale? Erroneous sky-high beer prices at airports sparks audit, report says

Have sky-high prices at New York City’s three major airports’ restaurants and concession stands ever had you brewing with anger?. According to a recent report by THE CITY, OTG — which runs restaurants and stores at LaGuardia, Kennedy and Newark airports — recently informed the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey it was conducting a self-audit after several flyers took to social media to lambast the airports for their outrageous pricing, including one customer at a LaGuardia Airport bar who tweeted out a beer list with several hard-to-swallow prices.