Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

$27.85 for a Sam Adams Summer Ale? Erroneous sky-high beer prices at airports sparks audit, report says

By Lauren Lovallo
Posted by 
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Have sky-high prices at New York City’s three major airports’ restaurants and concession stands ever had you brewing with anger?. According to a recent report by THE CITY, OTG — which runs restaurants and stores at LaGuardia, Kennedy and Newark airports — recently informed the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey it was conducting a self-audit after several flyers took to social media to lambast the airports for their outrageous pricing, including one customer at a LaGuardia Airport bar who tweeted out a beer list with several hard-to-swallow prices.

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MO
47K+
Followers
36K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Newark, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Laguardia Airport#Sparks#Ale#Otg#Laguardia Kennedy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Northampton, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

Coca-Cola plans to close Northampton plant in 2023; city to lose major employer and revenue source

NORTHAMPTON — The Coca-Cola Co. facility on Industrial Drive — the largest industrial plant in Northampton — is set to close, a casualty of beverage giant’s recently announced deal with manufacturer Refresco and a national restructuring. The plant, which bottles noncarbonated beverages, has 320 employees, Coca-Cola said Thursday. “After careful...

Comments / 0

Community Policy