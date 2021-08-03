Former Governor’s Mansion hosts community events

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The State Historical Society is hosting a variety of events to encourage interaction with the Former Governor’s Mansion. Located on the corner of East Avenue B and North 4th Street, the Former Governor’s Mansion served as home to the state’s top government official until 1960. Organizers say they hope events like Tuesday’s “Games on the Lawn” bring the community out to learn more about the historical site.