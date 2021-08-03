Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

UPDATE 1-Occidental swings to profit on crude price rebound

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

(Updates with details on production, crude prices)

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp reported an adjusted profit in the second quarter versus a sequential loss, lifted by higher crude prices as easing travel curbs and rising COVID-19 vaccinations boosted fuel demand.

Oil prices have rebounded to multi-year highs from pandemic lows, and are now trading at over $70 a barrel, helped by output curbs by the OPEC+ and a pick-up in economic activity.

The average price for Occidental’s worldwide crude oil rose to $60.05 per barrel from $55.65 barrel in the prior quarter.

Total production from continuing operations rose to 1.2 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), 7.7% higher sequentially.

The oil and gas producer said on Tuesday adjusted profit attributable to common stockholders stood at $311 million, or 32 cents per share, for the three months ended June 30.

It reported a loss of $136 million, or 15 cents per share, in the prior quarter. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

156K+
Followers
189K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crude Oil Prices#Oil And Gas#Occidental
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Related
Energy Industrywtvbam.com

Saudi Aramco Q2 profit soars on higher prices, demand recovery

DUBAI (Reuters) -Saudi Arabian state oil producer Aramco on Sunday reported a near four-fold rise in second-quarter net profit, boosted by higher oil prices and a recovery on oil demand. Aramco said its results were supported by the global easing of COVID-19 restrictions, vaccination campaigns, stimulus measures and accelerating economic...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

BofA Says Aramco Dividend Is Not Enough

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco’s annual dividend of $75 billion is already the world’s biggest, but the oil producer may have to raise it to follow peers, according to Bank of America. “A dividend increase is needed to stay competitive,” BofA analysts led by Karen Kostanian said in a research note,...
Economyjust-auto.com

Lear swings back to Q2 profit

Global vehicle production increased significantly in the second quarter of 2021 from a year ago, supplier Lear said, but Q2 industry volume declined 9% sequentially compared to Q1 2021. Q2 2020 industry production was negatively impacted by extended pandemic-related shutdowns, and Q2 2021 industry production was impacted by component shortages,...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-Energy stocks lift TSX after downbeat jobs report

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Friday as higher oil prices lifted energy stocks, while data showed the economy added far fewer jobs than expected in July. * At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 16.2 points, or...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

US shale producers remain disciplined with production and capital guidance despite high oil prices

The speed at which new rigs are put to new developments is considerably less than in previous price cycles. The speed at which new rigs are put to new developments is considerably less than in previous price cycles. Most US shale producers are being conservative in their production and capital guidance, as priorities remain around protecting balance sheets and generating free cash flow. For many operators, this has led to a drawdown of drilled but uncompleted (DUC) inventory wells in the past six months, to reduce capital expenditure while maintaining production levels, says GlobalData, a data and analytics company.
TrafficDailyFx

Crude Oil Price Outlook: US Crude May Have Further to Fall

The price of crude oil is generally sensitive to rising tensions in the Middle East and might have been expected to have strengthened on the current hostilities in the region. The fact that it hasn’t suggests further losses as traders concentrate on rising crude stockpiles and a possible drop in demand from China.
Financial ReportsHouston Chronicle

Marathon Oil ekes out profit in second quarter

Marathon Oil turned a profit in the second quarter as reopening economies lifted oil demand. The Houston independent oil company on Wednesday said it made $16 million in the three months ended June 30, down from profits of $97 million in the first quarter but up from a loss of $750 million a year earlier. Revenue increased to $1.14 billion, up from $1.07 billion in the first quarter and $272 million a year earlier.
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Energy Stocks Easing Slightly in Late Afternoon Trading

Energy stocks were ending below their earlier intra-day highs, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index Thursday climbing 1.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) also was up 1.2%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 2.0% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was ahead 0.7%.
Energy Industrydallassun.com

Saudi Aramco hikes oil prices to Asia for second consecutive month

The world's largest oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, raised on Wednesday its official selling prices for crude oil loading for Asia in September in a widely expected move tracking stronger Middle East oil benchmarks. Saudi oil giant Aramco lifted its official selling price (OSP) for its flagship Arab Light grade for...
Industrykdal610.com

Corteva lifts sales forecast on strong demand for herbicides, insecticides

(Reuters) – Corteva Inc on Thursday raised its net sales forecast for the year, after strong demand for crop protection products like herbicides and insecticides helped the agricultural company beat estimates in the second quarter. The company, spun off in 2019 after a merger of Dow Chemical and Dupont, has...
Energy Industryhydrocarbonprocessing.com

Refiner's high sulfur oil imports to rise after refinery upgrade

Indian state refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp's import of high sulfur crude oil will rise after expansion of its Vizag plant to 300,000 barrels per day along with bottom upgradation units by end-2022, its chairman M.K. Surana said. The company sees expansion of its 166,000 barrels per day Vizag refinery to...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar gains as trade balance swings to surplus

* Canadian dollar rises 0.2% against the greenback * Canada posts a trade surplus of C$3.2 billion in June * Price of U.S. oil increases 0.2% * Canadian bond yields rise across the curve TORONTO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as oil prices rose and data showed Canada's exports increasing sharply in June, with the currency clawing back some of its decline over the past week. The loonie was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2514 to the greenback, or 79.91 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2494 to 1.2547. Since last Thursday, the loonie has weakened 0.6% along with lower prices for oil, one of Canada's major exports. U.S. crude prices were up 0.2% at $68.29 a barrel, but stayed near a two-week low as concern that surging COVID-19 cases in some countries would reduce demand offset the market impact of rising Middle East tensions. Canada unexpectedly posted a trade surplus of C$3.2 billion in June, the largest in almost 13 years, as exports jumped 8.7% on higher shipments of oil and autos, Statistics Canada data indicated. Canada's jobs report for July is due on Friday which can offer clues on the Bank of Canada policy outlook. Analysts expect the data to show employment rising by 177,500 as pandemic-related economic restrictions eased. Analysts have raised their forecasts for the Canadian dollar over the coming year, expecting the Bank of Canada to begin interest rate hikes before the Federal Reserve and the domestic economy to benefit from a high rate of COVID-19 vaccinations. Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year rose 1.3 basis points to 1.148%, after hitting on Wednesday its lowest intraday level in nearly six months at 1.078%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Barbara Lewis)
Energy IndustryFlorida Star

Low U.S. Oil And Gasoline Inventories Point To Strong Demand, For Now

U.S. federal data on petroleum and refined product levels show the world’s leading economy still has a sizable appetite for fuels, though that situation might not last, analysts told Zenger. The U.S. Energy Information Administration publishes weekly data on storage levels of commercial crude oil and refined products such as...
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Oxy expects higher asset sales to pay down debt

Last summer, Occidental Petroleum warned shareholders that it was at risk of not being able to sell assets quickly enough to pay the debt from its 2019 takeover of Anadarko Petroleum. A year later, however, Oxy is breathing a little easier as coronavirus vaccines have lifted the economy and crude...
Industryspglobal.com

TANKERS: Teekay says rising crude production to buoy Q4 dirty tanker markets

Increased scrapping and lean order book to taper tanker supply growth. Teekay Tankers expects a sustained dirty tanker freight recovery in the fourth quarter and quarters ahead, as economic revival should buoy crude demand, in turn prompting increased crude production and ton-mile demand, company officials said Aug. 5. Not registered?

Comments / 0

Community Policy