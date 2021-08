A European Ariane rocket has launched the so-called Eutelsat Quantum, the world’s first completely reprogrammable satellite into space. As the European Space Agency ESA, which is involved in the project, now explains, the device is the “first commercial, fully flexible software-defined satellite in the world.” So far, satellites have been tailored to the respective purpose. The Eutelsat Quantum is now to be used for data transmission and secure communication to every area of ​​the world and can react to changing requirements. It has already reached its planned position in geostationary orbit at an altitude of approximately 36,000 kilometers.