Chicago, IL

CTA Reintroduces Double Decker Trains as Ridership Returns

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE LOOP — In a surprising blast from the past this week, the CTA reintroduced its early-‘50s “double decker” train design to cope with a massive upswing in ridership. “It’s a bloomin’ good thing we still ‘ad a few of these beauties lyin’ about, or we’d be in a right jam, we would,” said CTA engineer and devoted Chicago native Percival Buckinghamshire, 76, during a press tour of the cars. “Our present-day rolling stock in ‘Jolly Ol’ Chicago Town’ simply cannot ‘andle this spike in demand.”

Traffictribuneledgernews.com

Rail officials see signs of hope in ridership numbers

Aug. 2—Commuter railroad officials across the country are hoping the increased ridership brought by COVID-19 vaccines and the acceleration of economic and recreational activities will persist through summer's delta variant threat and see a bump this fall as more workers return to offices. Locally, ridership on the South Shore Line...
Brookfield, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Serial grocery thieves strike Brookfield Pick N Save

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Police are asking for help identifying two women who stole nearly $300 in items from a Brookfield Pick N Save on Greenfield Road around 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 29. Police are looking for two female subjects. The first subject is described as a black female with...
Chicago, ILQuad Cities Onlines

Here's how the first day of Lollapalooza went in Chicago

Lollapalooza opened Thursday in Grant Park amid a swirl of questions — about crowds, about rising COVID-19 cases in Chicago, about how extra entry procedures and health screening would be handled. That last question turned out to be a non-question, at least in the early hours of the festival’s first...
TrafficPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Brand New Ford F-150s Destroyed In Massive Train Derailment

Ford has been working overtime finding creative ways to keep its assembly lines running throughout the semiconductor chip shortage crisis. Doing so couldn't be more critical for highly profitable models like the F-150 and the rest of the F-Series lineup. We've known for a while now that the Blue Oval has been parking nearly completed trucks in massive lots near the factories as they wait for transport to dealers. The only thing holding them back is semiconductor chips.
Buying CarsJalopnik

This Ford Transit Van Camper Conversion Looks Cozier Than A House

Camper conversion builds are hitting the market and this 2019 Ford Transit 150 camper conversion for sale on Cars & Bids looks cozier than a lot of houses. It even features a working toilet!. I’m finding myself absolutely in love with stealth campers. These conversions look like boring work vans...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Videos question Lollapalooza coronavirus checkpoints as attendees ‘boast about having Covid’

Some of those who took part in the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago over the weekend have questioned whether proper checks were carried out regarding attendants’ vaccination status, amid concerns about the rise in Delta variant Covid cases in the US.More than 100,000 people attended the four-day festival, which organisers said took place under tight restrictions. Guests were asked to provide either proof of vaccination or a recent negative Covid test upon entry.Yet several posts have gone viral on social media from attendants of the festival claiming that they saw people using fake vaccination cards or breaking other public health...
Chicago, ILfox32chicago.com

19 arrested during Lollapalooza festival in Chicago's Grant Park

CHICAGO - The city of Chicago said that 19 people were arrested during the Lollapalooza music festival in Grant Park. The festival was held from July 29 to August 1. In addition to the 19 arrests, 7 people were given citations/tickets. Chicago said that 102 people were transported for medical...
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

LaGuardia Out, Chicago Midway In: America’s Busiest Airports List

The third quarter of the year (July-September) is normally the most important for airlines based in the northern hemisphere as it coincides with the peak of the summer. Airlines benefit from higher demand and fares, providing an important war chest for going into the winter. Looking at the USA’s top-25 airports, we see that Q3 capacity is down by 17%, a loss of 54 million seats. LaGuardia has fallen out of the list while Chicago Midway is in.

