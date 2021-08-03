CTA Reintroduces Double Decker Trains as Ridership Returns
THE LOOP — In a surprising blast from the past this week, the CTA reintroduced its early-‘50s “double decker” train design to cope with a massive upswing in ridership. “It’s a bloomin’ good thing we still ‘ad a few of these beauties lyin’ about, or we’d be in a right jam, we would,” said CTA engineer and devoted Chicago native Percival Buckinghamshire, 76, during a press tour of the cars. “Our present-day rolling stock in ‘Jolly Ol’ Chicago Town’ simply cannot ‘andle this spike in demand.”thechicagogenius.com
