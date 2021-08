Many times when you enter a public building where someone is checking people in or assisting them, they may ask you do you know where you are going to help them get to the right place and save precious time. What a wonderful question to ask any person you meet. So let me ask you, do you know where you are going? You see, God created you in His image and one day your eternity will start. Your soul and spirit will leave your body and live forever. The question is where? You see, sin separates us from God, “but your iniquities have separated between you and your God, and your sins have hid his face from you, that he will not hear.”.