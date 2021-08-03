Cancel
Mets' Jacob deGrom dealing with elbow inflammation, to have MRI

By Zac Wassink
Posted by 
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o97Jw_0bGhTIju00
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom hasn't pitched since July 7 and was shut down from throwing for at least two weeks ahead of the weekend after he suffered additional inflammation in his right arm.

The 33-year-old divulged ahead of Tuesday's matchup at the Miami Marlins that he's dealing with another setback:

The two-time National League Cy Young Award winner is 7-2 on the season with a 1.08 ERA and 0.55 WHIP, but he's missed time throughout the year because of right lat tightness, right side tightness, right flexor tendinitis and right shoulder problems along with the forearm tightness and elbow inflammation that's kept him a spectator since the All-Star break. Today's update essentially guarantees he won't take the bump against big league hitters before September.

The Mets begin Tuesday evening at 55-50 and in first place in the NL East standings, but they are only two-and-a-half games ahead of the second-place Philadelphia Phillies.

