Financial Reports

Gamco Investors: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Times-Herald
 2 days ago

RYE, N.Y. (AP) — Gamco Investors Inc. (GBL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $17.1 million. On a per-share basis, the Rye, New York-based company said it had net income of 64 cents. The investment manager posted revenue of $75.6 million in the period. Gamco Investors shares have climbed 55%...

www.oleantimesherald.com

Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
Financial Reports
Economy
Markets
Benzinga

4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Eukles Asset Management Buys 171 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems makes up approximately 1.7% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Goodrich Petroleum: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. (GDP) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.6 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 86 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 64 cents per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average...
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.51 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will post sales of $6.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.76 billion and the lowest is $6.32 billion. Molina Healthcare posted sales of $5.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.
William Robert Otten Sells 1,850 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $137,769.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $842.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to report $842.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $866.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $803.80 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $600.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.
Phong Le Sells 10,000 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total transaction of $6,430,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Research Analysts Set Expectations for Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Illinois Tool Works in a report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.25.
Pflug Koory LLC Invests $65,000 in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Several other hedge funds...
Expert Ratings For Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 12 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Essex Property Trust. The company has an average price target of $329.17 with a high of $351.00 and a low of $281.00.
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For August 5, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $3.41 billion before the opening bell. Kellogg shares fell 0.1% to $61.96 in after-hours trading. Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) reported...
Morgan Stanley Upgrades ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) to Equal Weight

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $3.75 price objective on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.22.
Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 3,257 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 64.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in OGE Energy were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Benzinga

Stratasys Stock Jumps On Q2 Earnings Beat, Solid Outlook

Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ: SSYS) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 25% year-on-year to $147 million, beating the analyst consensus of $136.1 million. Product sales rose 35.8% Y/Y to $100.3 million. Services revenue increased 6.8% Y/Y to $46.7 million. The GAAP gross margin expanded 580 bps to 43%. Product gross margin...
Expert Ratings For Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 16 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Electronic Arts evaluate the company at an average price target of $166.06 with a high of $181.00 and a low of $142.00.
Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 61.53%. The business had revenue of $172.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis.

