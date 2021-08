The ACC Preseason Media Poll was released today, and it slots Boston College in behind Clemson and NC State to finish 3rd in the Atlantic Division. It’s expected to be an up-year for the Eagles this year, as a high-powered offense led by Phil Jurkovec and Zay Flowers is expected to take an even bigger step forward and be towards the top of the conference. The defense doesn’t have as nearly as lofty expectations, but they shouldn’t be a bad defense either. Head coach Jeff Hafley finally has had a full offseason to work with his team uninterrupted by COVID, and there was only one major loss on the offensive side of the ball, so the results should reflect that.