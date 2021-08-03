Dean College Honored Among National Colleges of Distinction in 2021-2022 Cohort
Dean College has once again received national recognition for its honorable commitment to engaged, experiential education by Colleges of Distinction, a one-of-a-kind guide for college-bound students. This is the sixth consecutive year that the College has earned this honor. Dean also received Colleges of Distinction badges for Business (fifth consecutive year) and Career Development (third consecutive year).www.franklintownnews.com
