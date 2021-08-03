Cancel
Financial Reports

SLR Investment: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By Luther Turmelle
New Haven Register
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) _ SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $18.6 million. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 37 cents per share. The results did not meet Wall Street...

www.nhregister.com

State
New York State
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
Financial Reports
Economy
Markets
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Federal Realty (FRT) Beats on Q2 FFO, Ups '21 View, Hikes Dividend

FRT - Free Report) second-quarter 2021 funds from operations (FFO) per share of $1.41 handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.16. This also compares favorably with the year-ago quarter tally of 77 cents. Results reflect better-than-anticipated revenues. The retail REIT has also raised its guidance for 2021 and 2022...
Financial ReportsNew Haven Register

Geospace Technologies: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Geospace Technologies Corp. (GEOS) on Thursday reported a loss of $787,000 in its fiscal third quarter. The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. The maker of seismic instruments and equipment posted revenue of $23.1 million in the period. Geospace Technologies shares...
Industry
The Associated Press

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine tallies more than $4B in Q2 sales

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine brought in more than $4 billion in second-quarter sales, helping to push the vaccine developer into a profit. The company also said Thursday an analysis showed that its vaccine remains 93% effective as much as six months after the second dose. Moderna’s announcement comes after pharmaceutical giant...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Cloudflare Stock Falls As Investors Mull Size Of Earnings, Revenue Beat

Cloudflare stock fell on its second-quarter earnings report as profit and revenue topped analyst estimates, but the size of the beat may have disappointed. Cloudflare earnings guidance for the September quarter came in above expectations. San Francisco-based Cloudflare (NET) reported a second-quarter loss of 2 cents per adjusted share vs....
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Accel Entertainment Reports Mixed Q2 Results, Raises FY21 Outlook

Accel Entertainment Inc (NYSE:ACEL) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue of $201.97 million, beating the analyst consensus of $195.67 million. It reported $0.38 million in revenue in Q2 FY20, as there were no gaming days due to the IGB mandated COVID-19 shutdown. Revenue per location per day increased 35% compared to Q2...
Financial Reports
MyChesCo

AMETEK Announces Record Second Quarter Results and Raises 2021 Guidance

BERWYN, PA — AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. AMETEK’s second quarter 2021 sales were a record $1.39 billion, a 37% increase over the second quarter of 2020, with organic sales growth of 25%. Operating income increased 39% to a record $316.6 million and operating margins were 22.8%, up 40 basis points over the prior-year period.
Financial ReportsBenzinga

Earnings Outlook For Mednax

Mednax (NYSE:MD) releases its next round of earnings this Friday, August 06. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report. What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?. Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.51 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will post sales of $6.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.76 billion and the lowest is $6.32 billion. Molina Healthcare posted sales of $5.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.
Stocks
MarketWatch

Cigna beats earnings expectations and raises revenue outlook, but stock falls

Cigna Corp. reported Thursday second-quarter profit and revenue that topped forecasts, amid strength in the health insurers pharmacy business, while growth in customer relationships slowed from the previous quarter. The stock fell 2.8% in premarket trading. Net income fell to $1.47 billion, or $4.25 a share, from $1.75 billion, or $4.73 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share declined to $5.24 from $5.81 but beat the FactSet consensus of $4.96. Total revenue rose 9.8% to $43.13 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $41.19 billion, as pharmacy revenue grew 13.1% to $30.05 billion to beat expectations of $28.53 billion. Total customer relationships as of June 30 rose 3.6% to 191.11 million and total pharmacy customers increased 5.0% to 101.93 million, driven by strong ongoing retention and new sales, which compares with growth of 13.7% and 28.2%, respectively, in the second quarter. For 2021, Cigna raised its revenue outlook to at least $170 billion from at least $166 billion, and affirmed its adjusted EPS outlook of at least $20.20.
Financial Reports
Reuters

Sempra reports second quarter earnings that beat estimates

(Reuters) - U.S. energy company Sempra Energy reported second quarter earnings on Thursday that beat analysts expectations by about 3%. The company, based in San Diego, announced adjusted second quarter earnings of $504 million, or $1.63 per diluted share, compared to $501 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, in the same period in 2020.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Change Healthcare (CHNG) Q1 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat

CHNG - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 41 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 46 cents by 10.9%. Nonetheless, the bottom line improved 64% on a year-over-year basis. Net loss per share was 1 cent in the quarter, much narrower that...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Western Union (WU) Q2 Earnings Beat Mark, Revenues Rise Y/Y

WU - Free Report) second-quarter 2021 earnings per share of 48 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.13%. The bottom line grew 17.1% year over year. Better-than-expected results were driven by revenue growth, gain on an investment sale, and a lower effective tax rate. Debt retirement expenses, compensation-related expenses and strategic investments in marketing and technology were partial offsets.
Financial ReportsInvestopedia

Moderna Q2 2021 Earnings Report Recap

Moderna Earnings Results Metric Beat/Miss/Match Reported Value Analysts' Prediction EPS Match $6.46 $6.46 Revenue Match $4.4B $4.4B. Source: Predictions based on analysts' consensus from Visible Alpha. Moderna (MRNA) Financial Results: Analysis. Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) reported Q2 FY 2021 earnings that matched analyst expectations. Earnings per share (EPS) came in positive...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Jack in the Box (JACK) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

JACK - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein both earnings and revenues not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also improved on a year-over-year basis. While the bottom line beat the consensus mark for the fifth straight quarter, the top line surpassed the same for the seventh consecutive time.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.33

Crown Castle International has raised its dividend payment by 26.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. NYSE:CCI traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $194.46. 1,121,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,561. The company has a market cap of $84.04 billion, a PE ratio of 75.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Crown Castle International has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.54.
RetailZacks.com

Murphy USA's (MUSA) Stock Moves Up Since Q2 Earnings Beat

MUSA - Free Report) has gained 1.7% since its second-quarter earnings announcement on Jul 28. The company managed to score top and bottom-line beats. Murphy USA announced second-quarter 2021 earnings per share of $4.79, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.39. The outperformance could be attributed to higher retail gasoline price and contribution from the QuickChek acquisition.
Financial Reports
Footwear News

Q2 Earnings: Adidas Beats Forecasts, Raises Outlook + More

FN keeps track of all of our earnings coverage for retailers and footwear companies here. August 5: Adidas (ADDYY) Earnings: Net income reached € 387 million. Sales: Revenues grew 51% in Q2 to € 5.077 billion, compared to the same period last year at € 3.352 billion. CEO Comments: “With sports taking back center stage this summer, we delivered a very successful quarter. Driven by the strength of our brand and better-than-expected demand for our products, we saw an acceleration in our top- and bottom-line,” said CEO Kasper Rorsted. “Sales in our strategic growth markets EMEA and North America almost doubled. Revenues in our...

