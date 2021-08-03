St. Helena Farmers' Market: Celebrate National Farmers’ Market Week

Show some love for our local farmers who play a major role in keeping our community healthy and supporting our local economy. The first week in August is National Farmers’ Market Week, a time when our entire country pays tribute to the thousands of hardworking families who toiled throughout the pandemic and natural disasters to make sure we continued to have access to fresh produce. We invite you to stop by this Friday, Aug. 6, to say a special thank-you to those wonderful farmers who rise well before dawn each week to bring us the freshest seasonal organic produce and help educate us about healthy eating!