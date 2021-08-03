Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Kforce: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By Luther Turmelle
New Haven Register
 2 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) _ Kforce Inc. (KFRC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $21.2 million. The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1 per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Zacks Investment Research#Ap#Automated Insights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Financial ReportsNew Haven Register

Geospace Technologies: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Geospace Technologies Corp. (GEOS) on Thursday reported a loss of $787,000 in its fiscal third quarter. The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. The maker of seismic instruments and equipment posted revenue of $23.1 million in the period. Geospace Technologies shares...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Posts Earnings Results

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sterling Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 4.51%.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

FY2021 Earnings Estimate for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for IQVIA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the medical research company will earn $8.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IQVIA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.70 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

-$0.53 EPS Expected for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Seagen reported earnings per share of $3.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 115.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

CVS Health Corp Earnings, Revenue beat In Q2

Investing.com - CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS ) reported on Wednesday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. CVS Health Corp announced earnings per share of $2.42 on revenue of $72.62B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.06 on revenue of $70.14B. CVS Health...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.720-$0.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity Residential also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.850-$2.950 EPS. EQR traded up $0.42 on...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $29,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Emerson Electric Beats Q3 Earnings Estimate, Raises FY21 Outlook

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) reported third-quarter sales growth of 20% year-over-year to $4.7 billion, beating the consensus of $4.57 billion. Underlying sales were up 15%. Sales by segments: Measurement & Analytical Instrumentation $781 million (+10.2% Y/Y), Valves, Actuators & Regulators $880 million (+4.5% Y/Y), Industrial Solutions $593 million (+26.4%...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.35) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.35) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.36). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.64) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.08 EPS Expected for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Osisko Gold Royalties posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Ingredion Q2 Earnings Crushes Estimates; Provides FY21 Guidance

Ingredion Inc (NYSE: INGR) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 30.6% year-on-year, to $1.76 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.70 billion. Sales in North America rose 26% Y/Y to $1.07 billion, South America increased 47% to $268 million, Asia Pacific gained 33% to $248 million, and Europe, Middle East & Africa rose 35% to $178 million.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $96-98 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.46 million.Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.030-$0.050 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.97 EPS Expected for WestRock (NYSE:WRK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to report $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WestRock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.94. WestRock reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT Raised to $88.00 at Raymond James

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HOLX. lowered their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Comments / 0

Community Policy