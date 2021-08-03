Cancel
Biden administration expected to announce limited, targeted eviction moratorium likely to last until early October

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration is expected to announce a new eviction moratorium for 60 days in areas of the country with high or substantial transmission of Covid-19 after letting a previous moratorium expire over the weekend. An official familiar with the matter says the announcement will not be another nationwide eviction...

Evictions
Politics
U.S. Politics
Supreme Court
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Eviction Moratorium Extension Until Oct. 3: Who Is Covered By The New Ban?

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued an extension on certain evictions in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. The new two-month ban will cover parts of the country that are experiencing a “substantial” or “high” spread of the novel coronavirus, which could account for 80% of U.S. counties and 90% of the population. These places include Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee, among others, according to data from the CDC. The new freeze will last until Oct. 3.
U.S. PoliticsChannel 3000

Biden to announce new eviction ban due to COVID spread

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will announce a new 60-day eviction moratorium that would protect areas where 90% of the U.S. population lives. That’s according to three people familiar with the plans who insisted on anonymity to discuss the forthcoming announcement. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified a legal authority for a new and different moratorium that would be for areas with high and substantial increases in COVID-19 infections.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Psaki tries to spin Biden out of a constitutional crisis

At this point, it seems White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s only job is to clean up President Joe Biden’s verbal messes. Her preferred method is to pretend he did not say what he just said. How else are we to interpret her recent comments on Biden’s new eviction moratorium?
AdvocacyCBS News

CDC issues new eviction moratorium

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is issuing a new, "temporary" moratorium on evictions, the agency announced Tuesday. The new moratorium, which CBS News confirmed earlier Tuesday would be announced, will be separate from the CDC's prior eviction moratorium that expired over the weekend. The new order, which expires...
Presidential Electiontennesseestar.com

Pelosi, House Democrats Ask Biden to Extend Eviction Moratorium in Violation of Supreme Court Ruling

House Democratic leaders issued a joint statement calling on the White House to disregard a recent Supreme Court ruling and extend the national eviction moratorium. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the other top House Democratic leaders urged President Joe Biden’s administration to extend the eviction moratorium until Oct. 18, 2021 and said doing so is a “moral imperative,” according to the joint statement released Sunday. The moratorium — first introduced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last year to prevent landlords from evicting low-income tenants during the pandemic — expired over the weekend after Congress failed to pass legislation extending it.
U.S. PoliticsSlate

CDC Unveils New Eviction Moratorium, but Biden Warns it May Not Survive Legal Challenges

Facing lots of friendly fire from angry progressives, the White House decided to change course. After days of the Biden administration saying it couldn’t do anything to save the eviction moratorium that lapsed over the weekend, it changed its mind Tuesday as activists and Democratic lawmakers increased pressure on the White House to act. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention unveiled a new two-month, more limited moratorium on Tuesday at a time when the Delta variant is quickly spreading across much of the country. The ban would temporarily stop evictions in counties with “substantial and high levels” of virus transmissions, meaning it would cover around 90 percent of Americans who are renters, according to the White House. In justifying the measure the CDC said the new moratorium was needed because “the evictions of tenants for failure to make rent or housing payments could be detrimental to public health control measures.”
U.S. PoliticsWashington Examiner

Nancy Pelosi wants Biden to do her job for her

Speaker Nancy Pelosi is supposed to be in charge of one of the two houses of the legislature. But she wants President Joe Biden to bypass her and legislate on his own, and she isn’t the only Democrat with that mindset. Pelosi and her leadership team issued a statement calling...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

'The Squad' celebrates Biden eviction moratorium

Members of "the Squad," including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), celebrated President Biden 's targeted 60-day eviction moratorium, holding up the action as a major progressive victory just days after the nationwide federal eviction ban expired. Among the lawmakers to celebrate was Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), who has been demonstrating on...
Presidential ElectionUSA Today

President Biden's extension of the eviction moratorium is unconstitutional and he knows it

On Tuesday, the President of the United States stood before the nation and announced that he intended to break the law. Up until that point, Joe Biden had confirmed repeatedly that he did not possess the constitutional authority to extend the eviction moratorium that the Center for Disease Control promulgated last year under President Trump, and that the CDC had renewed back in June. Asked on Monday whether the White House could restore the policy, Gene Sperling told reporters that “the President has “not only kicked the tires, he has double, triple, quadruple checked,” and he has found each time that he cannot. Moreover, Sperling confirmed, Biden had “asked the CDC to look at whether you could even do targeted eviction moratorium – that just went to the counties that have higher rates – and they, as well, have been unable to find the legal authority...” Speaking at his press conference Tuesday, Biden reiterated these findings. “The bulk of the constitutional scholarship,” Biden conceded, “says it’s not likely to pass constitutional muster,” as, he noted, did the Supreme Court, which ruled in June that the scheme “exceeded its existing statutory authority” and could not be extended without explicit congressional approval. But, Biden said, he had decided he was going to do it anyway – if just to exploit the time it would take before the judicial branch struck it down.

