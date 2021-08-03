Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Pacific Biosciences: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By Luther Turmelle
New Haven Register
 2 days ago

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) _ Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $41 million in its second quarter. The Menlo Park, California-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of...

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacific Biosciences#Snapshot#Zacks Investment Research#Ap#California Inc#Automated Insights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Financial ReportsNew Haven Register

Geospace Technologies: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Geospace Technologies Corp. (GEOS) on Thursday reported a loss of $787,000 in its fiscal third quarter. The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. The maker of seismic instruments and equipment posted revenue of $23.1 million in the period. Geospace Technologies shares...
Financial ReportsTacoma News Tribune

Builders FirstSource: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $497.2 million. On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of $2.39. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.76 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed...
Financial ReportsKansas City Star

WestRock: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WestRock Co. (WRK) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $250.1 million. The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 93 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to $1 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed...
Financial ReportsKansas City Star

Protagonist Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $30.8 million in its second quarter. The Newark, California-based company said it had a loss of 69 cents per share. The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a...
Financial ReportsFresno Bee

Goodrich Petroleum: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. (GDP) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.6 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 86 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 64 cents per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Dana (NYSE:DAN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.80 billion.Dana also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.10-2.60 EPS.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Expert Ratings For NXP Semiconductors

Analysts have provided the following ratings for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 14 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for NXP Semiconductors evaluate the company at an average price target of $228.21 with a high of $245.00 and a low of $210.00.
Financial ReportsPosted by
MarketWatch

CVS Health tops Q2 earnings estimates and raises guidance

CVS Health Corp. posted earnings that topped estimates Wednesday and again raised its guidance. Woonsocket, RI.-based CVS posted net income of $2.791 billion, or $2.10 a share, for the quarter, down from $2.986 billion, or $2.26 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $2.42, ahead of the $2.07 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $72.6 billion from $65.3 billion to also beat the $70.2 billion FactSet consensus. Front store same-store sales rose 12.0% and pharmacy same-store sales were up 12.4%. The company administered more than 6 million COVID-19 tests in the quarter and nearly 18 million vaccines across the U.S. CVS is raising its full-year guidance and now expects EPS to range from $6.35 to $6.45, up from earlier guidance of $6.24 to $6.36. It expects adjusted EPS to range from $7.70 to $7.80, up from prior guidance of $7.56 to $7.68. Shares were up 0.6% premarket and have gained 23% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17.8%.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Emerson Electric Beats Q3 Earnings Estimate, Raises FY21 Outlook

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) reported third-quarter sales growth of 20% year-over-year to $4.7 billion, beating the consensus of $4.57 billion. Underlying sales were up 15%. Sales by segments: Measurement & Analytical Instrumentation $781 million (+10.2% Y/Y), Valves, Actuators & Regulators $880 million (+4.5% Y/Y), Industrial Solutions $593 million (+26.4%...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Increased by Analyst

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

TSE MFC traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$24.12. 5,146,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,188,395. The company has a market cap of C$46.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.99. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$17.58 and a 12-month high of C$27.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$24.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

CVS Health Corp Earnings, Revenue beat In Q2

Investing.com - CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS ) reported on Wednesday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. CVS Health Corp announced earnings per share of $2.42 on revenue of $72.62B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.06 on revenue of $70.14B. CVS Health...
Economycheddar.com

General Motors CFO Paul Jacobson on Company's Q2 Earnings Report

General Motors posted mixed earnings for the second quarter, blowing past economists' revenue expectations but missing estimates on EPS. It comes as the company weathers challenges from a global shortage of semiconductors chips, which is expected to continue through this year and into 2022. CFO, Paul Jacobson joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Terex (NYSE:TEX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.850-$3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.77 billion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy