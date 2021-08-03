Cancel
Financial Reports

Paycom: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By Luther Turmelle
New Haven Register
 2 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $52.3 million. On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had profit of 90 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 97 cents per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The...

Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

-$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.91) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.10) and the highest is ($0.79). AMC Entertainment posted earnings of ($5.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.
Financial ReportsNew Haven Register

Geospace Technologies: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Geospace Technologies Corp. (GEOS) on Thursday reported a loss of $787,000 in its fiscal third quarter. The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. The maker of seismic instruments and equipment posted revenue of $23.1 million in the period. Geospace Technologies shares...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Dana (NYSE:DAN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.80 billion.Dana also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.10-2.60 EPS.
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

CVS Health Corp Earnings, Revenue beat In Q2

Investing.com - CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS ) reported on Wednesday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. CVS Health Corp announced earnings per share of $2.42 on revenue of $72.62B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.06 on revenue of $70.14B. CVS Health...
Financial ReportsPosted by
MarketWatch

CVS Health tops Q2 earnings estimates and raises guidance

CVS Health Corp. posted earnings that topped estimates Wednesday and again raised its guidance. Woonsocket, RI.-based CVS posted net income of $2.791 billion, or $2.10 a share, for the quarter, down from $2.986 billion, or $2.26 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $2.42, ahead of the $2.07 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $72.6 billion from $65.3 billion to also beat the $70.2 billion FactSet consensus. Front store same-store sales rose 12.0% and pharmacy same-store sales were up 12.4%. The company administered more than 6 million COVID-19 tests in the quarter and nearly 18 million vaccines across the U.S. CVS is raising its full-year guidance and now expects EPS to range from $6.35 to $6.45, up from earlier guidance of $6.24 to $6.36. It expects adjusted EPS to range from $7.70 to $7.80, up from prior guidance of $7.56 to $7.68. Shares were up 0.6% premarket and have gained 23% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17.8%.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for ProSight Global, Inc. (NYSE:PROS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ProSight Global, Inc. (NYSE:PROS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ProSight Global’s earnings. ProSight Global reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.83-0.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $385-393 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $376.38 million.Kforce also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.830-$0.910 EPS.
Economycheddar.com

General Motors CFO Paul Jacobson on Company's Q2 Earnings Report

General Motors posted mixed earnings for the second quarter, blowing past economists' revenue expectations but missing estimates on EPS. It comes as the company weathers challenges from a global shortage of semiconductors chips, which is expected to continue through this year and into 2022. CFO, Paul Jacobson joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Emerson Electric Beats Q3 Earnings Estimate, Raises FY21 Outlook

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) reported third-quarter sales growth of 20% year-over-year to $4.7 billion, beating the consensus of $4.57 billion. Underlying sales were up 15%. Sales by segments: Measurement & Analytical Instrumentation $781 million (+10.2% Y/Y), Valves, Actuators & Regulators $880 million (+4.5% Y/Y), Industrial Solutions $593 million (+26.4%...
StocksBusiness Insider

Analyst Ratings For Eaton Corp

Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 11 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Eaton Corp evaluate the company at an average price target of $166.36 with a high of $187.00 and a low of $148.00.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will announce $3.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.49 billion and the lowest is $3.32 billion. Kellogg reported sales of $3.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Kraft Heinz Q2 Earnings Tops Estimates; Provides Q3 Outlook

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) reported a second-quarter FY21 net sales decline of 0.5% year-on-year, to $6.62 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $6.53 billion. Sales in the United States Fell 3.6% Y/Y, Canada increased 8.8%, and international sales grew 8.3%. Organic net sales for the quarter fell 2.1%. Gross...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

-$0.53 EPS Expected for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Seagen reported earnings per share of $3.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 115.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Increased by Analyst

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.35) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.35) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.36). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.64) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.700-$7.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -. A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.33.

