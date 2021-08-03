Lawmakers frustrated at China's lack of transparency about virus origins

With help from Andrew Desiderio and Connor O'Brien. Welcome to National Security Daily, POLITICO’s newsletter on the global events roiling Washington and keeping the administration up at night. I’m Alex Ward, back from my undercover mission visiting the in-laws and ready to serve once again as your guide to what’s happening inside the Pentagon, the NSC and D.C.’s foreign policy machine. My thanks to Nahal and Quint for running the show in my absence. Now, let’s get back to our regularly scheduled programming. National Security Daily arrives in your inbox Monday through Friday by 4 p.m.; subscribe here.