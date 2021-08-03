Correction to: ACMG SF v3.0 list for reporting of secondary findings in clinical exome and genome sequencing: a policy statement of the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG)

Unfortunately an error occurred in Table 2 and 3. The correct Table 2 and 3 are given below. In addition, on page 2 of the article (right column, fifth paragraph, third sentence), the phrase "deletions of" has been added. The correct sentence is given below. Other technical difficulties were noted for genes such as EPCAM associated with Lynch syndrome and GREM1-associated polyposis, where routine detection of common deletions or duplications could be difficult at this time by ES/GS in many laboratories. On page 7 of the article (right column, third paragraph, fifth sentence), the word “high” should be replaced by “low”. The correct sentence is given below. MODY3 does not require insulin treatment and responds well to low dose oral sulfonylureas, typically lower doses than are customary for most type 2 diabetics. On page 8 of the article (left column, third paragraph, second sentence), the word “SERPINC1” should be replaced by “SERPINA1”. The correct sentence is given below. The SFWG decided that including gene phenotypes such as HMBS-associated acute intermittent porphyria and SERPINA1/alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency with interventions involving environmental exposures or behavior modification was beyond the scope of this list.