Ric Flair Breaks Silence On Surprising WWE Release

By Mick Joest
 4 days ago
The WWE has been culling talent from its roster at a relatively fast clip lately, dropping a lot of names that fans haven't expected. Ric Flair is arguably the most iconic pro wrestling vet to be released yet, but unlike Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, and many others, Flair specifically requested to exit his WWE deal. Now that his contract is officially a thing of the past, the wrestler has broken his silence on the release.

