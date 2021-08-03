Ric Flair Breaks Silence On Surprising WWE Release

Lately, we have kept you updated on the dismissal of Ric Flair from WWE, with the news that has started to run at the speed of light throughout the web, so much so that even the Nature Boy wanted to have his say. Just last night, through a post on his Instagram account, the Hall of Famer finally broke the silence after the official dismissal by WWE: "I want it to be clear to everyone that I am not mad at WWE at all.