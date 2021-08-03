Cancel
More People Seek COVID-19 Shots In Louisiana As Cases Rise

By Ari Shapiro
wwno.org
 2 days ago

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Dr. John Heaton of LCMC Health about the uptick in vaccinations in Louisiana amid a surge in coronavirus infections. Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.

