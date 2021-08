Here at Gear Patrol's Motoring desk, we're lucky enough to drive a lot of new cars. Not just cars, of course: cars, trucks, SUVs, vans, and basically any other type of four-wheeled conveyance you might think of. As with all the products we test here at GP, many of them are worthy of standalone stories highlighting what makes them great — but sometimes, the never-ending rush of baking up great stuff for you means we don't have the chance to give every single new car the individual post it deserves.