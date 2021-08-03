Cancel
Monroe Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By Luther Turmelle
New Haven Register
 2 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) _ Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $11.3 million. The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 53 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 25 cents per share. The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts...

Financial Reports

Geospace Technologies: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Geospace Technologies Corp. (GEOS) on Thursday reported a loss of $787,000 in its fiscal third quarter. The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. The maker of seismic instruments and equipment posted revenue of $23.1 million in the period. Geospace Technologies shares...
Financial Reports

Protagonist Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $30.8 million in its second quarter. The Newark, California-based company said it had a loss of 69 cents per share. The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a...
Financial Reports

Panhandle Oil & Gas: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (PHX) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its fiscal third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 5 cents per share.
Financial Reports

Dana (NYSE:DAN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.80 billion.Dana also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.10-2.60 EPS.
Financial Reports

$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for ProSight Global, Inc. (NYSE:PROS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ProSight Global, Inc. (NYSE:PROS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ProSight Global’s earnings. ProSight Global reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.
Financial Reports

CVS Health Corp Earnings, Revenue beat In Q2

Investing.com - CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS ) reported on Wednesday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. CVS Health Corp announced earnings per share of $2.42 on revenue of $72.62B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.06 on revenue of $70.14B. CVS Health...
Financial Reports
MarketWatch

CVS Health tops Q2 earnings estimates and raises guidance

CVS Health Corp. posted earnings that topped estimates Wednesday and again raised its guidance. Woonsocket, RI.-based CVS posted net income of $2.791 billion, or $2.10 a share, for the quarter, down from $2.986 billion, or $2.26 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $2.42, ahead of the $2.07 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $72.6 billion from $65.3 billion to also beat the $70.2 billion FactSet consensus. Front store same-store sales rose 12.0% and pharmacy same-store sales were up 12.4%. The company administered more than 6 million COVID-19 tests in the quarter and nearly 18 million vaccines across the U.S. CVS is raising its full-year guidance and now expects EPS to range from $6.35 to $6.45, up from earlier guidance of $6.24 to $6.36. It expects adjusted EPS to range from $7.70 to $7.80, up from prior guidance of $7.56 to $7.68. Shares were up 0.6% premarket and have gained 23% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17.8%.
Financial Reports
Benzinga

Emerson Electric Beats Q3 Earnings Estimate, Raises FY21 Outlook

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) reported third-quarter sales growth of 20% year-over-year to $4.7 billion, beating the consensus of $4.57 billion. Underlying sales were up 15%. Sales by segments: Measurement & Analytical Instrumentation $781 million (+10.2% Y/Y), Valves, Actuators & Regulators $880 million (+4.5% Y/Y), Industrial Solutions $593 million (+26.4%...
Stocks

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $29,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reports
Benzinga

Kraft Heinz Q2 Earnings Tops Estimates; Provides Q3 Outlook

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) reported a second-quarter FY21 net sales decline of 0.5% year-on-year, to $6.62 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $6.53 billion. Sales in the United States Fell 3.6% Y/Y, Canada increased 8.8%, and international sales grew 8.3%. Organic net sales for the quarter fell 2.1%. Gross...
Financial Reports

Analysts Expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will announce $3.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.49 billion and the lowest is $3.32 billion. Kellogg reported sales of $3.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reports

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.
Financial Reports

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60 to $3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.73. Exelon also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.600-$3.000 EPS. Several research analysts recently issued...
Financial Reports

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.720-$0.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity Residential also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.850-$2.950 EPS. EQR traded up $0.42 on...
Financial Reports

Brokerages Expect Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) will post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ earnings. Fortuna Silver Mines posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 366.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.
Stocks

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

TSE MFC traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$24.12. 5,146,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,188,395. The company has a market cap of C$46.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.99. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$17.58 and a 12-month high of C$27.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$24.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91.
Financial Reports
Reuters

MetLife's quarterly profit beats estimates on investment boost

(Reuters) - U.S. insurer MetLife Inc blew past Wall Street estimates for second-quarter profit on Wednesday, as solid investment gains cushioned the hit from coronavirus-related claims. Metlife reported adjusted earnings of $2.1 billion, or $2.37 per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, from $758 million, or 83 cents...

