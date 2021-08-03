College majors with the greatest gender disparities

BRIDGE, short for Building Relationships In Diverse Gonzaga Environments, is a summer pre-orientation program and first-year peer mentoring program under the Unity Multicultural Education Center at Gonzaga University. The program, which is primarily targeted towards students of color, LGBTQ+ students, first-gen college students, and other underrepresented identities, aims to foster a safe and inclusive environment for underrepresented first-year students and to aid them in the transition to college. During pre-orientation, students who are a part of the BRIDGE program are brought to campus a week early to familiarize themselves with GU's campus and to connect with faculty, staff, and other students to build community and acquaint themselves with resources available to them on campus. During the academic year, first-year students are paired with a peer mentor to guide them throughout their first year of college and are also placed into BRIDGE "families" that consist of other first-year students and their respective peer mentors to act as a support system for them.