Simone Biles' Aunt Dies Amid Tokyo Olympics

By Paige Gawley‍
ETOnline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimone Biles and her family experienced a tragedy amid the Tokyo Olympics. Following the 24-year-old gymnast's bronze medal win in the balance beam finals on Tuesday, she told reporters that her paternal aunt "unexpectedly passed" just two days prior, according to People. The outlet reports that Biles' coach, Cecile Canqueteau-Landi,...

