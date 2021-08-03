As COVID-19 cases rise again, Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital issues new visitor rules
Because of an increase in local COVID-19 cases, Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital will change its visitation policy starting Wednesday. Halifax County recorded 10 new cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus in Tuesday’s update from the Virginia Department of Health. That’s the largest increase since April and comes as the delta variant — an altered version of the coronavirus first discovered in India — is now the dominating strain in Virginia and the United States.www.yourgv.com
Comments / 0