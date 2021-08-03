Cancel
Halifax County, VA

As COVID-19 cases rise again, Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital issues new visitor rules

By From staff reports
yourgv.com
 2 days ago

Because of an increase in local COVID-19 cases, Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital will change its visitation policy starting Wednesday. Halifax County recorded 10 new cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus in Tuesday’s update from the Virginia Department of Health. That’s the largest increase since April and comes as the delta variant — an altered version of the coronavirus first discovered in India — is now the dominating strain in Virginia and the United States.

