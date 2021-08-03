18 creative gifts artists are sure to love

Rhode Island Monthly: Could you both share how the idea for Fowlplay came to be? What’s the significance of the chickens?. Ana Flores: During the darkest days of the pandemic, we were all so stressed, so sad and focused on the grim news that I felt that I would break. So I decided to do something that made me smile everyday. Making paper mache chickens was one of those things. I had made chickens before; I am from Cuba and chickens have been part of my cultural mythology. I knew John Kotula had lived in Honduras and Nicaragua as a Peace Corps worker and his work often included chickens. So one day we had coffee and we decided it would be a good stress reliever for us to do chickens and perhaps have a show in the future. Then John suggested a Facebook page for us, and I suggested it be open to whoever wanted to add in. Both of us have always done a lot of community art projects, so it seemed natural to make it bigger than us. So Fowl Play, INK started on Facebook.