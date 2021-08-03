Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Las Animas County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-03 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern Las Animas County; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS COUNTY UNTIL 315 PM MDT At 229 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles east of Sugarite Canyon State Park, or 13 miles northeast of Raton, moving east at 15 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm along with torrential rainfall. Localized flash flooding will be possible if this storm intensifies or remains stationary. Locations impacted include Branson and Trinchera.