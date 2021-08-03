Cancel
Pac-12 and Big 12 commissioners consider alliances, per AP

By Associated Press
Arizona Sports
Arizona Sports
 2 days ago
The commissioners of the Pac-12 and Big 12 met Tuesday to discuss how the conferences might benefit from working together or maybe even merging. Two people with knowledge of the meeting said Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby and George Kliavkoff from the Pac-12 were discussing the potential for strategic planning between the two conferences.

