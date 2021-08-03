Lawmakers frustrated at China's lack of transparency about virus origins

On Monday August 2nd, Republicans on the House Foreign Affairs Committee released the latest report from their investigation into the origins of COVID-19, further bolstering the theory that the virus came from a leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The report also outlines evidence alleging the Chinese Communist Party covered up crucial warning signs of a deadly virus that has now claimed millions of lives worldwide. Ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) joins to discuss the findings of his report, why he is demanding sanctions against Wuhan Lab scientists and how China’s lack of transparency allowed the coronavirus to spread internationally. Congressman McCaul reacts to Chinese Communist Party officials denouncing his report and why he believes the findings will be confirmed by the U.S. intelligence community.