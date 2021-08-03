Scott: CDC’s ‘substantial’ virus spread designation deceiving

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite the CDC labeling Chittenden and Essex Counties as having “substantial” coronavirus spread, state leaders are not mandating masks indoors. The CDC’s designation means masks are recommended for everyone indoors, regardless of vaccination status. But state leaders are not recommending everyone mask up, citing the area’s high vaccination rate. Officials say those who are immuno- compromised or care for someone who is may want to wear a mask indoors.