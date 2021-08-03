Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chittenden, VT

Scott: CDC’s ‘substantial’ virus spread designation deceiving

By WCAX News Team
WCAX
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite the CDC labeling Chittenden and Essex Counties as having “substantial” coronavirus spread, state leaders are not mandating masks indoors. The CDC’s designation means masks are recommended for everyone indoors, regardless of vaccination status. But state leaders are not recommending everyone mask up, citing the area’s high vaccination rate. Officials say those who are immuno- compromised or care for someone who is may want to wear a mask indoors.

www.wcax.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Chittenden, VT
Government
Local
Vermont Vaccines
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
City
Montpelier, VT
Burlington, VT
Health
Local
Vermont Health
Burlington, VT
Government
Burlington, VT
Vaccines
City
Chittenden, VT
Local
Vermont Coronavirus
Local
Vermont COVID-19 Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Cdc#Wcax#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Provincial capital in Afghanistan falls to the Taliban

The Taliban has claimed its first provincial capital following the withdrawal of foreign troops in Afghanistan. Zaranj, the capital city of Afghanistan’s Nimruz province, was taken by Taliban forces on Friday, The Washington Post reported, several days after the insurgent group made inroads in two major cities — Kandahar and Herat — for the first time in nearly 20 years.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy