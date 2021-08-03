Cancel
Theravance Bio: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) _ Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $52.4 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the George Town, Cayman Islands-based company said it had a loss of 80 cents. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of...

Baudax Bio: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share were up 87.79% year over year to ($0.21), which missed the estimate of ($0.20). Revenue of $201,000 declined by 42.41% year over year, which missed the estimate of $470,000. Guidance. Baudax...
Earnings Outlook For Mednax

Mednax (NYSE:MD) releases its next round of earnings this Friday, August 06. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report. What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?. Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income...
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine tallies more than $4B in Q2 sales

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine brought in more than $4 billion in second-quarter sales, helping to push the vaccine developer into a profit. The company also said Thursday an analysis showed that its vaccine remains 93% effective as much as six months after the second dose. Moderna's announcement comes after pharmaceutical giant...
Sempra reports second quarter earnings that beat estimates

(Reuters) – U.S. energy company Sempra Energy reported second quarter earnings on Thursday that beat analysts expectations by about 3%. The company, based in San Diego, announced adjusted second quarter earnings of $504 million, or $1.63 per diluted share, compared to $501 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, in the same period in 2020.
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $842.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to report $842.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $866.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $803.80 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $600.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.
Wayfair Stock Jumps On Q2 Earnings Beat, Rising Active Customers

Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) reported a second-quarter FY21 sales decline of 10.4% year-on-year, to $3.86 billion, missing the analyst consensus of $3.96 billion. International net revenue increased 16.3% to $0.8 billion, while the U.S. revenue declined 15.2% to $3.1 billion. The number of active customers reached 31.1 million as of...
Moderna Q2 2021 Earnings Report Recap

Moderna Earnings Results Metric Beat/Miss/Match Reported Value Analysts' Prediction EPS Match $6.46 $6.46 Revenue Match $4.4B $4.4B. Source: Predictions based on analysts' consensus from Visible Alpha. Moderna (MRNA) Financial Results: Analysis. Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) reported Q2 FY 2021 earnings that matched analyst expectations. Earnings per share (EPS) came in positive...
Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Falls After Mixed Q1 Results, Raises FY22 Revenue Outlook

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE: WMS) reported first-quarter sales growth of 31.6% year-over-year to $669.3 million, beating the consensus estimate of $624.84 million. Sales by segments: Pipe $374.01 million (+36.7% Y/Y), Infiltrator Water Technologies $126.74 million (+24.1% Y/Y), International $65.67 million (+82.4% Y/Y) and Allied Products & Other $127.04 million (+8.6% Y/Y).
Western Union (WU) Q2 Earnings Beat Mark, Revenues Rise Y/Y

WU - Free Report) second-quarter 2021 earnings per share of 48 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.13%. The bottom line grew 17.1% year over year. Better-than-expected results were driven by revenue growth, gain on an investment sale, and a lower effective tax rate. Debt retirement expenses, compensation-related expenses and strategic investments in marketing and technology were partial offsets.
Yelp Stock: Company Posts Surprise Profit, Raises Forecast

Yelp Inc. (YELP) - Get Report reported an unexpected second-quarter profit Thursday, helped by re-openings in the U.S., that have the company feeling optimistic enough to raise revenue guidance for the rest of the year. Yelp said it earned 6 cents a share in the quarter on revenue of $257.2...
Analysts Anticipate Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.21). Sientra reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.
Dana (NYSE:DAN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.80 billion.Dana also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.10-2.60 EPS.
Analyst Ratings For Eaton Corp

Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 11 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Eaton Corp evaluate the company at an average price target of $166.36 with a high of $187.00 and a low of $148.00.
Amedisys reports earning, says pandemic affecting hospice segment

Amedisys Inc. on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $80.1 million, or $1.69 per share, as the company said its hospice segment fell short of expectations due to hiring difficulties caused by the COVID pandemic. That’s up from $34.7 million in earnings, or $1.34 per share, during the second quarter...
Expert Ratings For NXP Semiconductors

Analysts have provided the following ratings for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 14 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for NXP Semiconductors evaluate the company at an average price target of $228.21 with a high of $245.00 and a low of $210.00.
$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for ProSight Global, Inc. (NYSE:PROS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ProSight Global, Inc. (NYSE:PROS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ProSight Global’s earnings. ProSight Global reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.
CVS Health tops Q2 earnings estimates and raises guidance

CVS Health Corp. posted earnings that topped estimates Wednesday and again raised its guidance. Woonsocket, RI.-based CVS posted net income of $2.791 billion, or $2.10 a share, for the quarter, down from $2.986 billion, or $2.26 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $2.42, ahead of the $2.07 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $72.6 billion from $65.3 billion to also beat the $70.2 billion FactSet consensus. Front store same-store sales rose 12.0% and pharmacy same-store sales were up 12.4%. The company administered more than 6 million COVID-19 tests in the quarter and nearly 18 million vaccines across the U.S. CVS is raising its full-year guidance and now expects EPS to range from $6.35 to $6.45, up from earlier guidance of $6.24 to $6.36. It expects adjusted EPS to range from $7.70 to $7.80, up from prior guidance of $7.56 to $7.68. Shares were up 0.6% premarket and have gained 23% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17.8%.

