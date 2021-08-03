Simone Biles Medically Cleared to Compete, Wins Bronze Medal

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are quickly becoming one of our favorite celebrity couples. The two have been showing all kinds of love and support for each other over the past few weeks. When Biles announced her exit from the team and all-around finals at the Tokyo Olympics, Owens posted a slideshow of the gymnast on his Instagram and said, “Imma ride with you through whatever baby. Your strength and courage are unmatched and you inspire me more and more every day SB. You always gone be my champ baby and don’t you ever forget that I love you so much and i can’t wait till you come home and i get to see that beautiful smile again. You know I’m always here for you baby.”