Simone Biles Medically Cleared to Compete, Wins Bronze Medal

By Dejania Oliver
Medscape News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimone Biles made a celebrated return to the Tokyo Olympics, with a last stand on the balance beam that earned her a bronze medal, her record-tying seventh career medal. Biles, who entered with just the seventh-highest qualifying score, finished third with a score of 14.000. China's 16-year-old sensation Guan Chenchen (14.633) won gold, and teammate Tang Xijing Tag (14.233) took silver. They were the two highest qualifiers and thus the favorites to win the event.

