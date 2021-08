Google’s Pixel 6 is launching in October, according to rumors. Unlike the company’s immediately-preceding Pixels, this one is said to be competitive with rivals like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and the OnePlus 9 Pro on a pure hardware basis, with the software likely to be the deciding factor for customers. However, there’s an extra piece of the puzzle that’s been under-discussed. No matter how good the phone is, if you can’t buy it, it makes no difference. With the Pixel line, Google has historically been bad at delivering to a wide range of users across the globe. If Google intends for the Pixel 6 to make any kind of impact, it’ll need to overcome its own history of poor supply to do so.