Climate Action Plan Update Community Participation

The Draft CAP Update provides a comprehensive roadmap for how the City will reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to an emission reduction target consistent with State goals and includes actionable measures related to energy efficiency, renewable energy, sustainable transportation, development patterns, solid waste, water, urban trees and greenspace, and community engagement. The Draft CAP Update applies to all areas and plans/projects within the City of Chico limits.

“Combatting climate change provides an opportunity to build a healthy, equitable and resilient community,” said Community Development Director Brendan Vieg.

A copy of the Draft CAP Update and all related documents may be found at http://chicocap.rinconconsultants.com. Comments may be submitted from August 3, 2021 through September 2, 2021. Questions regarding the Draft CAP Update may be submitted via email to molly.marcussen@chicoca.gov.

The City’s Climate Action Commission will consider the Draft CAP Update at its September 9, 2021 meeting at 6:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at 421 Main Street, and will provide a recommendation to the City Council for adoption.